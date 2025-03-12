Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) Shares Purchased by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,701 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Telefónica were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 8.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 308,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 24,854 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Telefónica by 293.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 26,410 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Telefónica by 274.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 316,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 231,919 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telefónica during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telefónica in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Telefónica currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NYSE:TEF opened at $4.60 on Wednesday. Telefónica, S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $3.89 and a fifty-two week high of $4.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $26.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.67 and a beta of 0.62.

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company offers mobile and related services and products, such as mobile voice, value added, mobile data and internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

