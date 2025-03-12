Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.60, but opened at $4.50. Telefónica shares last traded at $4.50, with a volume of 63,809 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Telefónica presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.56 and a beta of 0.62.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Telefónica by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 308,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 24,854 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Telefónica by 293.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 26,410 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Telefónica by 274.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 316,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 231,919 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Telefónica during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telefónica in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company offers mobile and related services and products, such as mobile voice, value added, mobile data and internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

