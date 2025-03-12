Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Acquired by Amundi

Amundi increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 124,874 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,244 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $57,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $2,051,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 963 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,780 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,539,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $648,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,304,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Teledyne Technologies

In related news, COO George C. Bobb III sold 6,308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.77, for a total value of $3,203,013.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,322,445.14. This represents a 37.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Cynthia Y. Belak sold 5,745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.34, for a total value of $2,920,413.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,522,383.08. This trade represents a 53.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,596 shares of company stock worth $18,678,177. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TDY has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $585.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $538.00.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $489.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $491.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $468.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.03. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $355.41 and a twelve month high of $522.50.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.44 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 21.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

