Technology Stocks To Consider – March 11th

NVIDIA, Apple, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, and Broadcom are the five Technology stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Technology stocks are shares of companies that operate primarily in the technology sector, including those focused on software, hardware, and related services. These stocks often exhibit high growth potential due to the rapid pace of innovation in their industries, although they can also experience greater volatility compared to more established sectors. Investors are typically drawn to technology stocks for their prospects of substantial returns, despite the associated risks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Technology stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded up $3.14 on Tuesday, reaching $110.12. 234,615,830 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,736,214. NVIDIA has a one year low of $75.61 and a one year high of $153.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $131.05 and a 200 day moving average of $131.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.19, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.77.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Shares of AAPL traded down $7.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $220.36. The stock had a trading volume of 43,299,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,273,826. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.18. Apple has a one year low of $164.08 and a one year high of $260.10.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AAPL

Meta Platforms (META)

Meta Platforms, Inc. engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Shares of META traded up $7.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $605.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,834,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,659,079. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $657.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $601.41. Meta Platforms has a 1-year low of $414.50 and a 1-year high of $740.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.23.

Read Our Latest Research Report on META

Microsoft (MSFT)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT traded up $1.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $381.53. 13,857,312 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,089,680. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $415.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $421.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.65, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.92. Microsoft has a 12 month low of $376.91 and a 12 month high of $468.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MSFT

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

NASDAQ AVGO traded up $8.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $192.64. The company had a trading volume of 22,978,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,476,749. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $221.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.28. The company has a market capitalization of $905.78 billion, a PE ratio of 156.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Broadcom has a twelve month low of $119.76 and a twelve month high of $251.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AVGO

See Also