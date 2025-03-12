TD Cowen Lowers Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Price Target to $110.00

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by TD Cowen from $135.00 to $110.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s price target points to a potential upside of 26.34% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TER. Northland Capmk raised shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Vertical Research started coverage on Teradyne in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Teradyne from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group cut their price target on Teradyne from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.93.

NASDAQ:TER opened at $87.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.19. The stock has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.46. Teradyne has a 1 year low of $82.98 and a 1 year high of $163.21.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. Teradyne had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 19.23%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teradyne will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Teradyne news, insider Richard John Burns sold 407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.51, for a total value of $49,047.57. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,502,269.64. This represents a 1.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 3,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $400,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,660 shares in the company, valued at $9,705,800. This represents a 3.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,479 shares of company stock valued at $1,013,134 in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TER. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Teradyne by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Teradyne by 264.0% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

