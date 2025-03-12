Target (NYSE:TGT) Sets New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $111.84 and last traded at $113.34, with a volume of 5435060 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $115.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TGT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $166.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. HSBC downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Roth Capital set a $122.00 price objective on Target in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Target from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $170.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price target (down from $131.00) on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Target has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.87.

Get Target alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Target

Target Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $49.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $131.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.74.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The retailer reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $30.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.83 billion. Target had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 4.06%. As a group, research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.56%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Target

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TGT. Cynosure Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in Target by 3.3% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 2,156 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Target by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 2,541 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,490 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Target

(Get Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.