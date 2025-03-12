Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) Short Interest Up 723.0% in February

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 143,200 shares, a growth of 723.0% from the February 13th total of 17,400 shares. Currently, 14.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 258,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Tantech Stock Up 4.0 %

NASDAQ TANH traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $2.99. The company had a trading volume of 49,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,861. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.17 and a 200-day moving average of $6.08. Tantech has a 1 year low of $2.55 and a 1 year high of $63.60.

Institutional Trading of Tantech

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tantech stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 166,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 4.38% of Tantech as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 6.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Tantech in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Tantech Company Profile

Tantech Holdings Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures bamboo-based charcoal products for industrial energy, household cooking, heating, purification, agricultural, and cleaning applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Consumer Products, Electric Vehicles, and Biodegradable Packaging.

