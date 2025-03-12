Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) COO Buys $190,948.56 in Stock

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) COO Jean-Claude Kyrillos bought 10,538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.12 per share, for a total transaction of $190,948.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,948.56. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Down 1.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $17.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.10. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.64 and a 1 year high of $53.69.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TNDM. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 138.7% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 931 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 195.8% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,130 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000.
About Tandem Diabetes Care
Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.
