Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) COO Buys $190,948.56 in Stock

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) COO Jean-Claude Kyrillos bought 10,538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.12 per share, for a total transaction of $190,948.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,948.56. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $17.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.10. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.64 and a 1 year high of $53.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TNDM. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 138.7% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 931 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 195.8% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,130 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TNDM. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Tandem Diabetes Care from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered Tandem Diabetes Care from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $45.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.38.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

