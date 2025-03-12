Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Acquired Rep. Robert Bresnahan, Jr.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. (R-Pennsylvania) recently bought shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). In a filing disclosed on March 07th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Take-Two Interactive Software stock on February 10th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “JP MORGAN BROKERAGE ACCOUNT #2” account.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) on 2/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) on 2/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) on 2/12/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) on 2/12/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) on 2/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) on 2/11/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) on 2/10/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) on 2/10/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) on 2/10/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 2/10/2025.

Take-Two Interactive Software Trading Up 0.9 %

TTWO traded up $1.87 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $203.80. 1,543,457 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,791,949. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.24 and a 1 year high of $218.75. The firm has a market cap of $35.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $196.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TTWO shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $182.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. UBS Group raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $175.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective (up from $190.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.38.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TTWO

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Take-Two Interactive Software

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTWO. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 92.4% in the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 3,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter worth about $23,691,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 150.2% during the fourth quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 81,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,966,000 after purchasing an additional 48,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Bresnahan

Rob Bresnahan Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Bresnahan (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Rob Bresnahan Jr. was born in Kingston, Pennsylvania. He earned a B.S. in business administration, management and operations from the University of Scranton in 2012. His career experience includes working as the chief financial officer and CEO of a family business, an electrical contracting company.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.