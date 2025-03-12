Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Insider Geus Aart De Sells 15,705 Shares

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) insider Geus Aart De sold 15,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.42, for a total transaction of $6,979,616.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,671 shares in the company, valued at $51,850,925.82. This represents a 11.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

SNPS stock opened at $430.68 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $498.98 and its 200-day moving average is $510.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.16. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $427.30 and a 1 year high of $624.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

SNPS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $644.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Synopsys from $655.00 to $653.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $540.00 to $520.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $638.58.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

