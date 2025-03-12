Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.750-0.820 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.950. The company issued revenue guidance of $585.0 million-$595.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $591.3 million.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Superior Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Superior Group of Companies Price Performance

SGC opened at $13.63 on Wednesday. Superior Group of Companies has a fifty-two week low of $11.66 and a fifty-two week high of $21.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.02 and a 200 day moving average of $15.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market cap of $222.73 million, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.55.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The textile maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.09). Superior Group of Companies had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 6.75%. On average, research analysts expect that Superior Group of Companies will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Superior Group of Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Superior Group of Companies’s payout ratio is presently 67.47%.

Superior Group of Companies Company Profile

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Branded Products, Healthcare Apparel, and Contact Centers. The Branded Products segment produces and sells customized merchandising solutions, promotional products, and branded uniform to chain retailer, food service, entertainment, technology, transportation, and other industries under BAMKO and HPI brands.

Further Reading

