Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) Given New $20.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by stock analysts at DA Davidson from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price suggests a potential upside of 75.96% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Superior Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Superior Group of Companies Stock Down 16.6 %

NASDAQ:SGC traded down $2.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.37. The stock had a trading volume of 78,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,772. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.44. Superior Group of Companies has a 1-year low of $10.92 and a 1-year high of $21.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $185.73 million, a PE ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.55.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The textile maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $145.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.54 million. Superior Group of Companies had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 6.75%. Analysts predict that Superior Group of Companies will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 158,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 53,492 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies in the third quarter valued at $167,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Superior Group of Companies by 44.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,971 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 4,895 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 87.5% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 190,878 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,957,000 after acquiring an additional 89,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 10.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 184,655 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,860,000 after buying an additional 17,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.75% of the company’s stock.

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Branded Products, Healthcare Apparel, and Contact Centers. The Branded Products segment produces and sells customized merchandising solutions, promotional products, and branded uniform to chain retailer, food service, entertainment, technology, transportation, and other industries under BAMKO and HPI brands.

