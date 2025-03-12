Summit X LLC Sells 46 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Summit X LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up 0.7% of Summit X LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 5,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,769,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC now owns 3,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,995,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

QQQ opened at $471.60 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $413.07 and a 12-month high of $540.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $517.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $504.07. The company has a market capitalization of $297.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.11.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.8347 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

