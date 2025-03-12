Summit X LLC Sells 27,419 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Summit X LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 181,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,419 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 4.2% of Summit X LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $18,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VONG. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $203,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 732,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,732,000 after acquiring an additional 10,658 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 17,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 35.9% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 5,622 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 69,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,743,000 after acquiring an additional 3,876 shares during the period.

Shares of VONG opened at $93.45 on Wednesday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $81.08 and a 12-month high of $107.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a PE ratio of 36.54 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.81.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.1378 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

