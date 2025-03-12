Summit X LLC Sells 204 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Summit X LLC lowered its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Trading Down 1.1 %

EMR opened at $110.62 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $96.62 and a one year high of $134.85.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.10. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 13.74%. Analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.5275 per share. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 50.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Daiwa America raised Emerson Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.28.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

