Summit X LLC Raises Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Summit X LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $76.16 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.28. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.89.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.