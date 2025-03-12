Summit X LLC Makes New Investment in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Summit X LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,686 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lear by 187.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lear by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Lear during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Lear by 233.3% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 410 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Lear during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Lear news, Director Rod Lache purchased 2,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $91.80 per share, with a total value of $199,940.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,940.40. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on LEA shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Lear from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Lear from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Lear from $147.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Lear from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.36.

Shares of LEA opened at $96.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Lear Co. has a 1 year low of $86.28 and a 1 year high of $147.11.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.44. Lear had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 2.17%. On average, analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 12.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Lear’s payout ratio is currently 34.45%.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

