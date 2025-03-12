Summit X LLC Has $2.31 Million Stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Summit X LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,832 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $2,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HDV. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 3,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 9,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 4,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HDV stock opened at $118.94 on Wednesday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $105.65 and a 52-week high of $122.50. The stock has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.96.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

