Summit X LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB)

Summit X LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB – Free Report) by 57.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 68,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,811 shares during the quarter. iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Summit X LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Summit X LLC’s holdings in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF were worth $3,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HYDB. SWAN Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:HYDB opened at $47.06 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.49. iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $45.51 and a 1-year high of $48.10.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.234 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (HYDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlackRock High Yield Defensive Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multifactor index of high-yield bonds. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

