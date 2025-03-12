Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Short Interest Up 2,800.0% in February

Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 2,800.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of Subsea 7 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th.
Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The energy company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Subsea 7 had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 2.37%. Equities research analysts expect that Subsea 7 will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.
