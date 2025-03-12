Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Short Interest Up 2,800.0% in February

Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 2,800.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of Subsea 7 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th.

Get Subsea 7 alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SUBCY

Subsea 7 Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SUBCY traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.41. 1,384 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,770. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 72.05 and a beta of 1.70. Subsea 7 has a 12 month low of $14.18 and a 12 month high of $19.60.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The energy company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Subsea 7 had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 2.37%. Equities research analysts expect that Subsea 7 will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Subsea 7 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Subsea 7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Subsea 7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.