Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) Shares Down 13.6% – Time to Sell?

Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC – Get Free Report) was down 13.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.37 and last traded at $3.31. Approximately 4,112 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 8,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.83.

Studio City International Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $791.24 million, a P/E ratio of -8.16 and a beta of -0.41.

Studio City International (NYSE:MSC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $152.86 million for the quarter. Studio City International had a negative net margin of 14.46% and a negative return on equity of 12.84%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Studio City International

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Studio City International stock. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Studio City International Holdings Limited ( NYSE:MSC Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Studio City International Holdings Limited operates an entertainment resort in Macau. It operates Studio City Casino, comprising gaming tables, including tables for VIP rolling chip operations and gaming machines; and resort, which offers various non-gaming attractions, including figure-8 ferris wheel, night club and karaoke venue, live performance arena, and an outdoor and indoor water park, as well as hotel rooms and various food and beverage establishments, and retail space.

