Stria Lithium (CVE:SRA) Shares Up 20% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Stria Lithium Inc. (CVE:SRA – Get Free Report) shot up 20% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. 65,955 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 298% from the average session volume of 16,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Stria Lithium Stock Up 10.0 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.40.

Stria Lithium Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stria Lithium Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for lithium deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Pontax-Lithium that includes 68 contiguous mining claims covering an area of 3,613 hectares located in the west-central Eeyou Istchee James Bay Territory in Northern Quebec.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stria Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stria Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.