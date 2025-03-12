StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Natuzzi Stock Down 4.0 %

NYSE:NTZ opened at $4.57 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.49. Natuzzi has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $6.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natuzzi

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Natuzzi stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 125,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. owned approximately 1.13% of Natuzzi as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natuzzi Company Profile

Natuzzi S.p.A. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores in the United States, Italy, China, Brazil, Spain, Mexico, Canada, Australia, Belgium, the United Arab Emirates, South Korea, Israel, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and internationally.

