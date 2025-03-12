StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Hallmark Financial Services Price Performance
Hallmark Financial Services stock opened at $0.05 on Monday. Hallmark Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.01.
Hallmark Financial Services Company Profile
