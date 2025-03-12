StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund Stock Performance

SVVC opened at $0.08 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.07. The firm has a market cap of $522,489.40, a PE ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.60. Firsthand Technology Value Fund has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $0.29.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund Company Profile

Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is a business development company specializes in venture capital investments in start-up, early stage, middle stage, late stage, early development stage, and PIPEs. It seeks to invest in pre-IPO companies. The fund also seeks to make investments in companies with operating histories that are unprofitable or marginally profitable, that have negative net worth, or that are involved in bankruptcy or reorganization proceedings.

