StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Akari Therapeutics Stock Down 0.1 %
Akari Therapeutics stock opened at $0.90 on Monday. Akari Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $4.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.88.
Akari Therapeutics Company Profile
