StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, Stephens raised their target price on Veradigm from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st.

Get Veradigm alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Veradigm

Veradigm Stock Up 2.9 %

Veradigm Company Profile

Veradigm stock opened at $5.30 on Friday. Veradigm has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $11.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.76.

(Get Free Report)

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Veradigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veradigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.