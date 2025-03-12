StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.
Separately, Stephens raised their target price on Veradigm from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st.
Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.
