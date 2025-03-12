StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of CTHR stock opened at $1.10 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.42 and a 200-day moving average of $1.46. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $1.06 and a 12-month high of $4.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.27.

About Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Charles & Colvard Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. It operates through the following business segments: Online Channels and Traditional. The Online Channels segment refers to the e-commerce outlets, including charlesandcolvard.com, third-party online marketplaces, drop-ship, other pure-play, and e-commerce outlets.

