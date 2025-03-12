StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

BECN has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Zelman & Associates downgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.95.

Shares of BECN opened at $119.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 1.63. Beacon Roofing Supply has a fifty-two week low of $77.54 and a fifty-two week high of $121.42.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 25.32%. As a group, analysts forecast that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BECN. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 180.7% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. The company offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

