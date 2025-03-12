Stifel Nicolaus Initiates Coverage on NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE)

Investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NexGen Energy in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

Shares of NXE stock opened at $4.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64 and a beta of 1.97. NexGen Energy has a 52-week low of $4.44 and a 52-week high of $8.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.27 and its 200 day moving average is $6.81.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NXE. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in NexGen Energy by 792.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,115,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,434,000 after purchasing an additional 6,317,538 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 222.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,345,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,882,000 after buying an additional 4,378,933 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 79.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,481,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,971,000 after buying an additional 3,762,756 shares in the last quarter. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC lifted its position in NexGen Energy by 536.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC now owns 3,686,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,071,000 after buying an additional 3,107,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NexGen Energy by 19.8% in the third quarter. Segra Capital Management LLC now owns 11,671,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,217,000 after buying an additional 1,931,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

