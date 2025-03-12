Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Shares Bought by AGF Management Ltd.

AGF Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 163,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,585 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $17,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stifel Financial stock opened at $94.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $72.78 and a 52-week high of $120.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.16.

Stifel Financial ( NYSE:SF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.27. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 14.00%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stifel Financial Corp. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 29.49%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Stifel Financial in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities upped their price target on Stifel Financial from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Stifel Financial from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on Stifel Financial from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Stifel Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stifel Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.71.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

