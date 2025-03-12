Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) Director Paul J. Isaac Buys 38,000 Shares

Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS – Get Free Report) Director Paul J. Isaac purchased 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.81 per share, with a total value of $68,780.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 87,299 shares in the company, valued at $158,011.19. This represents a 77.08 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Stereotaxis Stock Performance

STXS opened at $1.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $151.67 million, a P/E ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.25. Stereotaxis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.66 and a 52-week high of $3.29.

Institutional Trading of Stereotaxis

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STXS. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Stereotaxis by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,556 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stereotaxis during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Stereotaxis by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 7,417 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Stereotaxis by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 6,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Stereotaxis by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 9,403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.35% of the company’s stock.

Stereotaxis Company Profile

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic systems, instruments, and information systems for the interventional laboratory in the United States and internationally. Its robotic magnetic navigation (RMN) systems include the Genesis RMN and Niobe systems, which enable physicians to complete complex interventional procedures by providing image-guided delivery of catheters and guidewires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites.

