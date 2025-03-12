Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The conglomerate reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Steel Partners had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 11.43%.

Steel Partners Stock Performance

Shares of SPLP opened at $40.56 on Wednesday. Steel Partners has a one year low of $34.55 and a one year high of $48.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $778.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.37.

Get Steel Partners alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Steel Partners in a report on Saturday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

About Steel Partners

(Get Free Report)

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, banking, defense, supply chain management, logistics, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Supply Chain segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.