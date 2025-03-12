Starwood European Real Estate Finance (LON:SWEF) Sets New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Starwood European Real Estate Finance (LON:SWEF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 85.20 ($1.10) and last traded at GBX 85.20 ($1.10), with a volume of 110792 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 86.25 ($1.12).

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 89.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 90.95. The firm has a market cap of £232.79 million and a PE ratio of 12.90.

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be given a GBX 1.38 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. Starwood European Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.03%.

About Starwood European Real Estate Finance

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd. specializes in making real estate debt investments. The fund invests in Europe with a focus on the United Kingdom and wider European Union's internal market, focusing on Northern and Southern Europe. It provides loans with a term between three and seven years.

