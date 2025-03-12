Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,919 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,756 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SBUX. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Collier Financial acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Stock Down 1.5 %

SBUX opened at $99.58 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.23. The company has a market cap of $113.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.99. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $71.55 and a 52 week high of $117.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.97% and a net margin of 9.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Starbucks from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on Starbucks from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Starbucks from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Starbucks from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.75.

Read Our Latest Report on Starbucks

Starbucks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.