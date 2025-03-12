Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Bought by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,413 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SBUX. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the third quarter valued at approximately $485,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 5.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 35,347 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 20,323 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Stock Down 1.5 %

Starbucks stock opened at $99.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.12, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.99. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $71.55 and a 52-week high of $117.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Starbucks had a net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 44.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SBUX. Barclays boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Starbucks from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.75.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Starbucks

Starbucks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.