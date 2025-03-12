Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) Insider Bill Winters Sells 41,190 Shares

Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN – Get Free Report) insider Bill Winters sold 41,190 shares of Standard Chartered stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 12 ($0.16), for a total transaction of £4,942.80 ($6,399.27).

Standard Chartered Stock Performance

Shares of Standard Chartered stock opened at GBX 1,150 ($14.89) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,107.68 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 950.28. The stock has a market cap of £34.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.85. Standard Chartered PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 635.20 ($8.22) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,281 ($16.58).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 970 ($12.56) price objective on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 1,170 ($15.15) to GBX 1,250 ($16.18) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Standard Chartered currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,073.33 ($13.90).

Standard Chartered Company Profile

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates in three segments: Corporate, Commercial & Institutional Banking; Consumer, Private & Business Banking; and Ventures.

