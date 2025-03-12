STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Stake Raised by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 275,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,940 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $9,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Coastline Trust Co bought a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hilltop National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 2,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 3,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STAG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, STAG Industrial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $1,755,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,632 shares in the company, valued at $338,083.20. This represents a 83.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial Stock Performance

Shares of STAG opened at $36.41 on Wednesday. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a one year low of $32.27 and a one year high of $41.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.01 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.43. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 5.51%. On average, equities research analysts expect that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

STAG Industrial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.1242 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.25%. This is a boost from STAG Industrial’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 143.27%.

STAG Industrial Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in acquiring, owning, and managing single-tenant, industrial real estate assets. It offers industrial real estate operating platform to real estate ownership. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Further Reading

