St. Louis Trust Co Sells 11,074 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

St. Louis Trust Co decreased its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,074 shares during the quarter. St. Louis Trust Co’s holdings in Centene were worth $2,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in Centene by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Centene in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Centene in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Centene by 73.4% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in Centene by 172.7% in the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

Centene Price Performance

NYSE:CNC opened at $58.61 on Wednesday. Centene Co. has a one year low of $55.03 and a one year high of $80.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $29.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Centene

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.31. Centene had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $40.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.86 per share, with a total value of $294,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,780. The trade was a 27.78 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Greco bought 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,015,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 19,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,153,712.75. This represents a 736.25 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 23,693 shares of company stock valued at $1,409,954. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CNC. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Centene from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Barclays upped their price target on Centene from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Stephens reduced their price target on Centene from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Argus downgraded Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Centene from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.92.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Centene

About Centene

(Free Report)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.