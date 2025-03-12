St. Louis Trust Co Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

St. Louis Trust Co cut its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of St. Louis Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. St. Louis Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $7,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 53,858,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,118,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672,314 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,388,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,959,000 after purchasing an additional 412,100 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,288,912,000. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,422,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,548,000 after purchasing an additional 73,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,331,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,713,000 after purchasing an additional 138,544 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

VTV stock opened at $170.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $174.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.58. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $154.12 and a fifty-two week high of $182.38. The firm has a market cap of $265.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 0.90.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

