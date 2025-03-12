SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Receives $97.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $97.50.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd.

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SS&C Technologies stock opened at $81.52 on Friday. SS&C Technologies has a one year low of $59.63 and a one year high of $89.73. The company has a market cap of $20.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.46.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 12.93%. On average, research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Jason Douglas White sold 71,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.96, for a total transaction of $6,316,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,411.52. The trade was a 91.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $2,032,970.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,050,648. The trade was a 49.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $140,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,202,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,118,000 after acquiring an additional 49,083 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 96.3% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 3,563 shares in the last quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $2,119,000. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 598,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,370,000 after acquiring an additional 5,221 shares in the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

