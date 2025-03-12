SR Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRBK) CEO Acquires $23,020.00 in Stock

SR Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRBK – Get Free Report) CEO William P. Taylor bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.51 per share, for a total transaction of $23,020.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $815,345.38. This represents a 2.91 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
SR Bancorp Stock Performance
NASDAQ SRBK traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $11.52. 18,983 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,934. The company has a market capitalization of $106.43 million, a PE ratio of 192.03 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.07 and its 200 day moving average is $11.43. SR Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.94 and a 52 week high of $12.76.
SR Bancorp (NASDAQ:SRBK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SR Bancorp had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 0.21%.
About SR Bancorp
SR Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Somerset Regal Bank that provides customary retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and local municipalities in the communities of Somerset, Middlesex, Hunterdon, and Essex counties in New Jersey. It offers deposit instruments, including noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.
