SR Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRBK) CEO Acquires $23,020.00 in Stock

SR Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRBK – Get Free Report) CEO William P. Taylor bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.51 per share, for a total transaction of $23,020.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $815,345.38. This represents a 2.91 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

SR Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ SRBK traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $11.52. 18,983 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,934. The company has a market capitalization of $106.43 million, a PE ratio of 192.03 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.07 and its 200 day moving average is $11.43. SR Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.94 and a 52 week high of $12.76.

SR Bancorp (NASDAQ:SRBK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SR Bancorp had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 0.21%.

Institutional Trading of SR Bancorp

About SR Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRBK. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SR Bancorp by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 93,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 21,930 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SR Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $276,000. Fourthstone LLC bought a new position in shares of SR Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $756,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of SR Bancorp by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 4,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mink Brook Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SR Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $3,384,000. 24.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SR Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Somerset Regal Bank that provides customary retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and local municipalities in the communities of Somerset, Middlesex, Hunterdon, and Essex counties in New Jersey. It offers deposit instruments, including noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

