SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC) Shares Bought by AGF Management Ltd.

AGF Management Ltd. raised its holdings in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 79,192 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,273 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in SPX Technologies were worth $11,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of SPX Technologies by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,729,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,864,000 after acquiring an additional 22,177 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 0.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,033,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,888,000 after buying an additional 8,916 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 787,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,640,000 after buying an additional 160,535 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in SPX Technologies by 45.3% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 696,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,100,000 after purchasing an additional 217,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 625,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,003,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
SPX Technologies Price Performance
SPXC opened at $133.77 on Wednesday. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $113.18 and a one year high of $183.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.26.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SPXC
About SPX Technologies
SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SPX Technologies
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- NVIDIA Stock Remains Stunningly Undervalued—Here’s Why
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Oracle Stock: 5 Reasons This AI Powerhouse Is a Long-Term Buy
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- U.S. Stocks Sink, Foreign Markets Soar: 3 ETFs to Ride the Wave
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for SPX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.