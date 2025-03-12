Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSY) Short Interest Down 86.4% in February

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 86.4% from the February 13th total of 2,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on SPXSY. Barclays upgraded Spirax-Sarco Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Hsbc Global Res lowered Spirax-Sarco Engineering from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Stock Performance

About Spirax-Sarco Engineering

Shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering stock traded up $2.28 on Wednesday, hitting $46.20. The company had a trading volume of 11,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,407. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 52 week low of $39.28 and a 52 week high of $68.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.16.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions it operates through three segments: Steam Thermal Solutions; Electric Thermal Solutions; and Watson-Marlow Fluid Technology Solutions. The company offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating, curing, cooking, drying, cleaning, sterilizing, space heating, humidifying, vacuum packing, and producing hot water; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

Further Reading

