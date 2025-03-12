Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) Price Target Lowered to GBX 7,700 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 7,800 ($100.98) to GBX 7,700 ($99.69) in a research report issued on Wednesday,Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.37% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spirax-Sarco Engineering currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 8,478 ($109.76).

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Stock Performance

Shares of LON:SPX traded up GBX 355 ($4.60) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 7,105 ($91.99). The company had a trading volume of 661,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,531,961. The stock has a market cap of £5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 7,383.68 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 7,179.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.85. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 52-week low of GBX 6,350 ($82.21) and a 52-week high of £107.70 ($139.44).

Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported GBX 286.30 ($3.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Spirax-Sarco Engineering had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 11.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spirax-Sarco Engineering will post 334.5410628 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering rebrands as Spirax Group

On 22 February 2024, Spirax-Sarco Engineering changed its name to Spirax Group which reflects the Company’s evolution over many years to a larger and stronger Group of three aligned Businesses with differentiated and complementary capabilities.

Our new name respects our history and where we have come from, with who we are today.

