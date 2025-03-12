SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Bought by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $3,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDY. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter worth $213,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.5% in the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at $1,172,000. Finally, First National Trust Co raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6.5% in the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 1,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $531.63 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $511.97 and a 1 year high of $624.13. The stock has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $576.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $577.77.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

