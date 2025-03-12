SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE) Shares Bought by Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD raised its stake in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE – Free Report) by 54.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,687 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,750 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF comprises about 1.6% of Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD’s holdings in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF were worth $6,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KCE. Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 11,880.5% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 263,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,294,000 after buying an additional 261,371 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $9,844,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $7,771,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $5,633,000. Finally, TigerOak Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,041,000.

SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of KCE opened at $124.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $500.41 million, a PE ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 1.24. SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $103.87 and a 1 year high of $149.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.73.

SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Capital Markets ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index. The S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index is a float-adjusted, modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of the United States publicly traded companies that do business as broker dealers, asset managers, trust and custody banks or exchanges.

