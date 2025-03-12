SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Purchased by Liberty Wealth Management LLC

Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,821 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 987 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 52,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,693,000 after buying an additional 5,464 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 46,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 29,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $50.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 0.95. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $47.22 and a 12 month high of $55.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.64.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.