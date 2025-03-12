SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:TIPX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:TIPX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 461,537 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 111% from the previous session’s volume of 219,244 shares.The stock last traded at $18.98 and had previously closed at $18.92.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.73.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lynx Investment Advisory raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory now owns 40,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 7,209 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 40,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $3,433,000.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (TIPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of 1-10 years US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS). TIPX was launched on May 29, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.