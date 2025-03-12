S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors reduced its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in S&P Global were worth $3,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Human Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 94.4% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 70 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 700.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 72 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SPGI opened at $480.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $147.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $514.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $511.46. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $407.69 and a 52 week high of $545.39.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.36. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 14.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.13 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 31.09%.

Several research firms have issued reports on SPGI. UBS Group boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $599.00 to $608.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on S&P Global from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on S&P Global from $576.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $590.23.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

